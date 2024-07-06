Live
Just In
Four dead in a two vehicles collision in Annamayya district
In a shocking road accident early this morning in Annamayya district, four people lost their lives. The accident occurred at Kondavandlapalli in Ramapuram Mandal when a vehicle collided with another car, causing a horrific crash.
The individuals in the car that was hit by the drowsy driver's vehicle tragically did not survive the accident, while both drivers sustained serious injuries. The injured parties were promptly taken to Rayachoti Government Hospital for medical treatment.
Authorities have launched an investigation into the accident, as the driver of the unknown vehicle that caused the collision has yet to be identified. The police have registered a case in relation to the incident and are working to unravel the circumstances surrounding the tragic event.