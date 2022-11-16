Four dead, nine injured after a Tata Magic vehicle collides with lorry in Kakinada

A fatal road accident took place in Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh, where a Tata Magic vehicle collided with a parked lorry at Mallepalli in Gandepalli mandal leaving four people dead in the accident and nine others injured seriously. Doctors said that the condition of two of them is critical.

The accident took place at 3 o'clock in the morning on Wednesday while they were going to Visakhapatnam from Tadepalli. All the victims were identified as artists and were shifted to Rajahmundry Government Hospital for treatment.

A group of artists left Rajahmundry in a Tata Magic vehicle to dress up as Ammavaru in Anakapalli. Police said there were 13 people in the Tata Magic vehicle at the time of the accident. He said that they were all going to dress up as Kasinkota in the Anakapalli Perantamma Matla Gudi festival. At this time, a Tata Magic vehicle collided with a lorry near Mallepalli.

More details about the deceased are yet to be ascertained. The police said that they have registered a case and are investigating the incident.