Four dead, one injured as an auto and JCB Poclain collided head-on in Kadapa

A road accident occurred in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh
A road accident occurred in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh

A road accident occurred in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh, three killed in auto and JCB Poclain collision and two others were seriously injured.

In a ghastly road accident occurred in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh, three killed in auto and JCB Poclain collision and two others were seriously injured. The incident took place near Mudireddipalli in the Kadapa district.

The Police said the auto collided head-on with JCB Poclain near Mudireddipalli leaving three people dead on the spot in the accident. The deceased were identified as daily labourers belonging to Kesalingayapalle village. The accident took place when the labourers waiting for an auto and the locals said JCB driver‌ was under the influence of alcohol.

The police arrived at the scene and rushed the other two injured to the hospital. The dead bodies were also shifted to a government hospital for postmortem. Full details of the dead and the accident are yet to be ascertained.

