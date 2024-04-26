Major Development Projects Completed in Bhimavaram Town by MLA Grandhi Srinivas

During a recent election campaign, State Government Whip, MLA Grandhi Srinivas highlighted the significant development projects completed in Bhimavaram town from 2019 to 2024. He reported that over 130 crores were allocated for the construction of roads and drainage systems in the town, resulting in visible improvements in every ward.

Furthermore, the capacity of fresh water supply in Bhimavaram town has been increased from one crore liters to two crore 80 lakh liters per day. MLA Srinivas also announced plans to ensure 24-hour drinking water supply in the town to meet the needs of the growing population by the year 2053.

One of the notable achievements mentioned was the construction of under tunnels at railway gates to solve the traffic problem in Bhimavaram. Additionally, land has been acquired and house plots have been distributed to over 8 thousand beneficiaries during this period.

MLA Srinivas emphasized the ongoing development efforts in the town and urged the residents to support him in the upcoming elections. The campaign event was attended by several prominent leaders including State Youth Leaders Grandhi Ravi Teja, Town President Thota Bhogaiah, and State Gowda Corporation Director Kamana Nageswara Rao. Other local leaders and supporters also participated in the event.

In the upcoming days, plans are in place for the construction of under tunnels at various railway gates in Bhimavaram. The overall development initiatives and commitments made by MLA Grandhi Srinivas reflect a promising future for the town of Bhimavaram.