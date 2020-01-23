Four held including victim's wife in murder case in Guntur

Guntur: The police have cracked the murder case of P Balakrishna (55) a native of Challavaripalem village in Guntur by arresting four accused including the victim's wife and daughter.

The deceased Balakrishna has disputes with his wife Pramila Devi for the past some time. With this, she is staying separately with her daughter in Guntur.

Recently, the conflicts went to a high extent that Pramila has decided to murder her husband. For which, she has taken help of her daughter who is studying Degree first year. The girl asked for help from her friend A Gopikrishna who is also studying Degree in the same college, where Gopi approached C Sravan Kumar of Pedakurapadu.

Pramila offered Rs 3 lakh supari to Sravan Kumar in order to kill her husband. On fixing the deal, Sravan and Gopi went to Balakrishna's house in Challavaripalem on January 9th pretending to talk over his daughter's wedding. After entering the house, they attacked him with knives.

In the attack, Balakrishna died on the spot and the accused flew away from the crime scene. On the incident, the police have registered a case and initiated the investigation.

The police have kept an eye on Pramila's movement. Over examining her calls data, many facts came into light. As part of the interrogation, Pramila and her daughter were taken into custody, where they have admitted the crime.

With the information, the police have arrested Sravan and Gopi on Wednesday and produced them before the media. The police found that Sravan is involved in several bike theft cases in the past. The police also seized a gold chain and an iPhone worth Rs 70,000 which were brought with the supari amount.