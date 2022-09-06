Four injured in an explosion at a fireworks godown in Anakapalli

An explosion took place at a fireworks godown near Chinna Yatapalem of Aripaka Panchayat in Sabbavaram mandal of Anakapalli district leaving four people seriously injured.



The locals who shifted the injured Shankar Rao (48), Kamalamma (38), Mahesh and Prasad to the hospital said that the blast took place while they were involved in their house works.



On receiving the information, police and fire personnel inspected the incident site. It is reported that a gang is making firecrackers in a secret area. As two persons were identified to be from Kancharapalem, the police are inquiring whereabout of two others.



The full details of the incident are yet to be ascertained.