Four injured in couple of accidents in Vijayawada and Anantapur

In a couple of accidents occurred in Vijayawada and Anantapur districts, several people injured. According to details, a road accident took place on the Vijayawada Machilipatnam National Highway where a bike lost control while avoiding the oncoming buffaloes in Nepali Center and fell down. As a result, two people who were riding the bike were seriously injured. Locals took the injured to the hospital in an ambulance.



In another road accident took place near Vidapanakallu in Anantapur district, two students who were going to write their class 10 exams were seriously injured. The injured were shifted to Uravakonda Government Hospital for treatment.

It seems that the condition of the injured students is critical. Students named Mallikarjuna and Vamsi are going on a bike to take the exam at Vidapanakallu Adarsh School. A two-wheeler was hit by a car near the school.