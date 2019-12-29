Four injures after a car rammed into a tree in East Godavari

A road accident occurred in East Godavari while a speeding car broke down and struck to the tree. Four persons were seriously injured in the accident which took place Edu Gurralapally in Chinturu. Four passengers were trapped in the car when the car hit a tree.

The locals rushed the passengers to nearby Bhadrachalam hospital. The accident happened while the car. Was travelling from Rajahmundry to Bhadrachalam.

The car is believed to be overturned and struck toa tree. Full details of the casualties are yet to be revealed and the cause of the accident is yet to be disclosed.