Four killed after lorry collides Bolero vehicle in Palnadu
A devastating road accident occurred on Tuesday morning in Palnadu district, resulting in the deaths of four individuals and leaving several others with serious injuries. The incident happened near Shivapuram in Vinukonda mandal when a lorry collided with a Bolero trolley carrying a load of papayas.
Three victims died at the scene, while a fourth succumbed to their injuries en route to the hospital. All those who lost their lives were agricultural labourers from Gaddamidapalli in the Yerragondapalem mandal of Prakasam district.
Police promptly arrived at the site to take control of the situation, and the injured parties were transported to the nearest medical facility for treatment.
Minister Nara Lokesh expressed his shock over the tragic accident, calling for enhanced medical care for the injured. He assured the public that the government would provide comprehensive support to the affected families during this difficult time.