Four Killed and Several Injured in Road Accidents in Andhra Pradesh
Tragedy struck in Andhra Pradesh as four people lost their lives and several others were injured in separate road accidents at two different locations in the state. The first accident occurred at Chinthavanipalem ghat of Koyyuru mandal in Alluri Seetharamaraju district, where a bike overturned after hitting a stone. Yanamadala Rambabu (35) and his son Prashant (8) tragically lost their lives in the accident, while Rambabu's wife and daughter sustained injuries.
In another incident at Gummileru in Alamuru mandal of Konaseema district, Bolero vehicle was struck by a tractor carrying a load of rice, resulting in the deaths of Lanke Suribabu and Vanamadi Saibabu, who were in the Bolero. Two others were also injured in the collision.
Meanwhile, chaos erupted in Gudur of Tirupati district as a car caused a series of collisions near the railway station in the town. The car collided with several vehicles from Sangam Theater before crashing into a divider. Three individuals were injured in this incident and rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.
According to the police, the accident in Gudur was caused by a person named Akash from Uttar Pradesh who was driving under the influence of alcohol. A case has been registered by the city police in connection with the incident. Authorities are urging all motorists to prioritize road safety and adhere to traffic rules to prevent further tragedies on the road.