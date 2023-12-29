Four members of same family committed suicide in Anakapalli

The shocking incident that occurred in Anakapalli town, four members of the same family, including a couple and their two daughters, committed suicide by consuming cyanide at Paradise Apartments near the local fire station.

On the other hand, another family member who also attempted suicide is said to be in critical condition.

According to locals, the family may have taken this drastic step due to debt problems. Upon learning the incident, police have already arrived at the scene and started an investigation into the matter.