- Sangareddy police releases crime report 2023, sees an increase in crimes
- Hyderabad: Three from MH arrested with MDMA drugs worth Rs. 7.10 lakh
- Traffic challan website crashes, over `8.44 crore collected till now
- Delhi LG Approves Long-Awaited Statutory Reforms For Medical Termination Of Pregnancy
- Hyderabad: Praja Palana centres witness heavy rush
- Kautilya Institution has felicitated the toppers of the CAT-2023 Results.
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 29 December, 2023
- Delhi Traffic Police Issues New Year Advisory: Traffic Restrictions And Safety Measures In Central Delhi
- Annual Crime Report: Cybercrimes increase in Kothagudem dist
- Liquor ‘scam’ dominates Delhi politics as AAP, BJP trade barbs on graft case
Just In
Four members of same family committed suicide in Anakapalli
Highlights
The shocking incident that occurred in Anakapalli town, four members of the same family, including a couple and their two daughters, committed suicide by consuming cyanide at Paradise Apartments near the local fire station.

On the other hand, another family member who also attempted suicide is said to be in critical condition.
According to locals, the family may have taken this drastic step due to debt problems. Upon learning the incident, police have already arrived at the scene and started an investigation into the matter.
