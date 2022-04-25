Four of family attempts suicide by consuming pesticide in Vijayawada, Police rescues

In a horrific incident took place in Vijayawada, four members of the same family drank pesticide at a lodge near the RTC bus stand outlet. The Krishnalanka police immediately reached there with the information given by the lodge staff and rescued them by giving salt water to the victims. The victims were taken to a government hospital immediately. After some time, the doctors could not say anything but that their health condition was still alarming.



According to the information received. Those who committed suicide were identified as belonging to Machilipatnam Jupudi Venkateswara Rao along with his wife Radharani, daughters Bhavana and Shravan came to Vijayawada last month and staying at the lodge near the bus stand. It is suspected that four of the survivors were taken the final plunge due to financial difficulties.

It appears the family provided information over the phone to one of their relatives before taking the insecticide. The police who registered the case are investigating. Relatives said they did not know they were in Vijayawada as they were told the accused were going to Hyderabad last month.