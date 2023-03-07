Four tiger cubs traced at Pedda Gummadapuram

The residents of Pedda Gummadapuram village in Kothapalli mandal of Nandyal district have rescued four tiger cubs from a nearby bush on Monday. Later they informed the officials of the forest department and handed over the cubs to them. However the tracing of four cubs on the village outskirts caused panic to the residents.





According to information, some residents of Pedda Gummadapuram village have gone to answer nature's call on the outskirts of the village. In the nearby bush the residents have noticed the movement of small animals. First they feared to go near suspecting movement of a snake or wild boars.







However, they mustered courage and went near the bush and were shocked to see four cubs of a tiger, which are hardly one-month old. With a fear that their mother might be around, they immediately took away the cubs and provided them shelter in a house. Later, the residents informed the officials of the forest department.





The forest department personnel after reaching the village took the four cubs into their custody and shifted them to veterinary hospital for health check up. Division Forest Officer (DFO) Alan Chong Teron on learning about the incident also reached the village and inspected the surroundings where the cubs were detected.





Later speaking to mediapersons, he said that the cubs are hardly one month old. Why their mother has abandoned the cubs is not yet known. However, the cubs have been shifted to the veterinary hospital for medical checkup as the cubs would be suffering from dehydration. He further said that closed circuit cameras would be set up in the location to track the whereabouts of the tiger.