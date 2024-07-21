Four Water Concept, a better solution to stem drought conditions

Penukonda : “The challenges posed by climate change have significantly impacted India’s rainfall patterns, causing erratic monsoons and diminishing groundwater levels. This has placed considerable stress on farmers and rural economy, particularly in Anantapur and Rayalaseema districts in general. Despite significant investments in watershed programmes, many have not achieved the desired outcomes, exacerbating water scarcity and agricultural distress,” opined Narendra Bedi, Young India project director at the workshop on ‘Erratic monsoons and depleting ground water levels’ here on Saturday.

Bedi maintained that climatic challenges have severe repercussions for farmers, leading to widespread crop failures and significant economic distress. The impact is starkly reflected in the alarming statistics of farmer suicides, with over three lakh farmers committing suicide in the past two decades. Approximately 25% of these suicides are attributed to farm-related issues such as crop failure and debt burdens, he added.



Narendra Bedi advocated the Four Waters Concept as a practical solution to the water crisis. This include enhancing groundwater recharge and utilising sustainable water management practices, this technique ensures a reliable supply of water for irrigation. The method’s cost efficiency, at Rs 15,000 per hectare, significantly reduces financial burden on farmers compared to traditional irrigation projects. Lower infrastructure costs and reliable water availability can help alleviate farmers’ debt burdens, reducing the incidence of distress-induced suicides. The approach has proven effective in recharging groundwater, which is critical given the limited reliable surface irrigation coverage.

