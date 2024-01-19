Four YSRCP MLAs likely to switch parties, amid denial of tickets

The YSRCP leadership in Andhra Pradesh has made several additions and changes to the in-charges, which has resulted in sitting MLAs not receiving tickets for the upcoming elections. This has particularly affected long-time consecutive winners and former ministers, causing them to feel sidelined. As a result, four MLAs who did not receive tickets in the YCP's third list are likely to switch parties.

Among these MLAs are Kolusu Parthasarathy from Krishna district, Rakshananidhi from NTR district, Parvath Purnachandraprasad from Kakinada district, and Pendem Dorababu from Pithapuram. These four MLAs have already started focusing on their future activities and are likely to leave the YCP to join either the TDP or Jana Sena.

Kolusu Parthasaradhi, who represents Penamalur, is in talks with the TDP as it is evident that he will not receive a ticket. There is a possibility that he will be allocated the Nuzividu seat. The Thiruvuru MLA, Rakshananidhi, is also in talks with the TDP, and it is likely that he will receive the Pammarru ticket. Pattipadu MLA, Parvath Purnachandraprasad, is also in discussions with both the TDP and Jana Sena. He is preparing to seek the public's blessing and showcase his strength in public from now on.

Pendem Dorababu, the MLA from Pithapuram, recently organized a large meeting with his followers on his birthday. Notably, there were no YCP flags or photos of Jagan in the welcome banners, indicating that he may change his party. He is already in contact with Janasena and is seeking tickets for himself and his daughter. However, the final decision on these tickets will depend on the equations of other constituencies. In total, four YCP MLAs are expected to leave the party.