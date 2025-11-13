Free bank coaching launched for Dharmavaram youth

Dharmavaram: Aiming to empower local youth with employability skills, state health minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav inaugurated a free bank coaching programme for students in Dharmavaram on Wednesday.

The initiative, organised by Samskruti Seva Samiti in collaboration with Guru Raghavendra Banking Coaching Centre, seeks to provide quality training to deserving students aspiring for banking and government jobs.

As part of the programme, a screening test was conducted on September 16 at the Government Degree College, Dharmavaram, where 120 students participated. Based on merit, 12 students were selected for free coaching at the Guru Raghavendra Coaching Institute. A special bus was arranged to send the selected students to their training centre, flagged off personally by the minister.

Speaking at the event, the minister said his goal is to ensure every student in Dharmavaram constituency is equipped to secure employment

He also handed over a cheque of Rs 1.83 lakh on behalf of the Samskruti Seva Samiti towards supporting the training expenses.