Free camp for autism children on Sept 14

Vijayawada: “Autism starts from the womb; catch it before autism enters your child’s life,” says chairman of Resplice Institute Dr Chandrasekhar Thodupunuri. The Hyderabad-based Institute is the first of its kind in India to offer a holistic approach towards management of autism and other neurological conditions.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Dr Chandrasekhar said that the Institute is spreading awareness about this new FMT therapy for autism to help the children suffering from gut problems. He announced that a free camp on Sunday next would be held at ICON Public School here from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm. He appealed to the parents of autistic children to call Bhavani on 9100065552 for registration.

Speaking about the journey and birth of the Resplice Institute Dr Chandrasekhar said, “As a parent myself, I know that I would do anything for my child. I am a cardiologist by profession. My daughter was born in 2015 and a year later, she was diagnosed with autism. In the meantime, we saw that she had severe gut health issues. This journey towards finding a solution for her gut problems led me down the research route in 2017 to understand the role of the gut microbiome in children with autism spectrum disorder and whether treating that will improve the behavioural symptoms and overall quality of life of autistic children.”

Driven by a deeply personal experience, his current mission is to transform the landscape of autism care. He is now almost reaching the completion stage of ICMR-approved three-year study—one on prevention of autism by treating it at the foetal stage and another on faecal microbiota transplantation to manage autism. Resplice Institute has set up a centre that enables a toxin-free pregnancy for an “autism-free generation.” At the centre, pregnant women are given a detox treatment and are also treated with a prevention model.

Recently, the newly released assessment by the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Commission also talks about the threats posed by chemical and environmental exposures to children’s health.

Dr Chandrasekhar is the author of the book “Rebuilding from Root– Environment, Microbiome & Autism” (2025).