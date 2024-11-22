Free entry to Visakha Museum on November 24

Visakhapatnam: With UNESCO declaring November 19-25 as ‘World Heritage Week,’ the civic body decided to allow free entry to school students and visitors entering Visakha Museum on November 24.

Marking the week, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) announced free entry to Visakha Museum.

On Thursday, Additional Commissioner of GVMC DV Ramanamurthy said that the GVMC Commissioner P Sampath Kumar decided to facilitate the free entry at the museum so that it would be educative to the people and draw larger visitors to the heritage sites such as the museum.

The initiative is being taken up by the Department of Archaeology and INTACH (Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage), Visakhapatnam. Also, as part of the weeklong celebrations, a special exhibition will be organised at the Visakha Museum on November 24 (Sunday). The fair will showcase rare coins and fossils collected by Kandula Venkatesh.

The exhibition will be held at the ground floor of the Visakha Museum premises from 10.30 am to 8 pm. The District Archaeological Gallery will also be part of this display. Terming the initiative as a step towards popularising heritage sites, the Additional Commissioner encouraged the school students and visitors to avail the rare opportunity provided by the GVMC.