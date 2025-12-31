Multilingual design entrance test on January 4, 2026

Anant Design Entrance and Proficiency Test (ADEPT) will be conducted online on January 4, 2026 for design programmes. ADEPT is a national-level entrance test that enables aspiring designers to seek admission to undergraduate programmes at the university.

To make design education more accessible and inclusive, it will be conducted in 10 languages—English, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Punjabi. This multilingual format allows students from diverse linguistic backgrounds to demonstrate their creative and analytical abilities without language being a barrier. The approach has seen strong nationwide participation, with applicants from 304 cities across India appearing for the test last year.

Students who have completed Class 12 in any stream in 2026 or earlier, with a minimum of 50% marks, are eligible to apply. The last date to submit applications is January 1, 2026.