Free insurance for AP youth studying abroad

Tadepalli: Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugus Society (APNRTS) has been extending a free insurance scheme for the youths studying or working abroad, said president of APSRTS Venkat S Medapati.

He appealed to students or employees working abroad could register their names in the Pravasandhra Bharosa Bima scheme which is free of cost for the Telugu people. This facility is available only up to January 15, he said.

This scheme is a boon to the parents who send their wards abroad. In case of any unfortunate incident, they would be given financial support of up to Rs 10 lakh.

Medapati S Venkat appealed to the parents and students in a statement released from the APNRTS office here to register their names immediately.

In case of death or permanent disability, the victim would be paid Rs 10 lakh. Likewise, in case of injury or falling sick, they would be paid hospital expenses up to Rs one lakh.,

In case, the students want to return under extra conditions, they would be given financial help to return to India.

He said that the interested persons may contact on APNRTS 24/7 helpline +91-863-2340678 or +91 85000 27678 (WhatsApp). They may also login https://www.apnrts.ap.gov.in/index.php/home/insurance_new . or email to [email protected]; [email protected] . The latest updates and services provided by APNRTS, the interested may visit their website https://www.apnrts.ap.gov.in/