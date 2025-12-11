Free legal aid cell launched

Vijayawada: Marking Human Rights Day, the International Human Rights Commission (IHRC)-Geneva and Dahinchu Agni International Ministries jointly organised a special programme here on Wednesday, during which they announced the launch of a Free Legal-Aid Cell to support the poor, the oppressed, and victims of injustice.

Addressing the gathering, IHRC Geneva Andhra Pradesh Vice-President Dr Bishop Thomas and IHRC Geneva National President Kundavaram Rajanandan Vignan said the initiative aims to provide legal awareness, guidance, and assistance to those who cannot access justice. Bishop Thomas shared that in his 35 years of service, he had witnessed the suffering of countless people who were exploited and denied justice, which inspired him to take up this mission.

The organisers appealed to individuals in need of legal help to contact the official helpline: 85199 69199, and invited committed legal professionals to volunteer their services for community welfare. As part of Christmas celebrations, Dahinchu Agni International Ministries is distributing clothes worth Rs 15 lakh to the poor, orphans, and the elderly. TDP Christian Minority General Secretary Bejjam Suresh Babu, Sunil, and nearly 100 participants from ten districts took part in the programme.