Free meals for PGRS petitioners

Nellore: After noticing the plight of the petitioners, who visit Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) being held at the Collectorate on every Monday, the district administration has arranged free meals to them on Monday. As many as 800 people had lunch on the first day.

The food contract was given to the organisers, who supply breakfast, lunch and dinner under the State government’s ‘Subhojanam’ for Anna Canteens in the district.

It should be recalled that local public representatives used to provide free meals to petitioners at the Collectorate in YSR Kadapa district, while earlier police department has provided free meals reportedly with the help of some philanthropists or funds raised from the department.

For the first time, the district administration has provided this facility to the people, who visit the Collectorate from far off places, like Udayagiri, Seetharamapuram, Vinjamur, Duthalur etc, located around 90 km from Nellore headquarters.

PGRS at the Collectorate commences at 10.30 am and concludes between 2 pm and 2.30 pm. People must wait in the queue for about one hour and it will take at least one hour to complete the entire procedure.

They have to go either to hotels near the Collectorate and spend Rs 100 to Rs 110 or should go to Anna Canteens near Madras bus stand or Gandhi Bomma centre, which are far away.

Hence, the district administration launched free meals facility.