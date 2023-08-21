Live
Free medical camp held in Kakinada
Highlights
A free medical camp was conducted at Barri Nageswara Rao and Palepu Raghavendra Rao Memorial Charitable Trust at Trust office in Kakinada on Sunday, on the occasion of birth anniversary of late Barri Nageswara Rao.
General physician Dr A Venkata Ramana, pulmonologist Dr D Seshagiri Rao, urologist Dr Pujita Prasad, gynaecologist Dr Nandini from Medicover Hospitals attended the camp and conducted free tests and health checkups and the Trust distributed free medicines to people.
Trustee of the Trust VSN Murthy appraised the services and activities being undertaken by the Trust and informed that scholarship was sponsored to engineering student P Harika, who scored 93% percentile in engineering.
