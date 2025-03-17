Free RTC bus rides for SSC students

Visakhapatnam: Students appearing for SSC examinations are allowed to travel free of charge on APSRTC buses, informed APSRTC Regional Manager B. Appala Naidu.

Sharing details with the media here on Sunday, the Regional Manager said Class 10 candidates to avail the facility by showing their hall tickets.

Students can board Ultra Pallevelugu, Pallevelugu and city buses from March 17 to March 30, the Regional Manager said.

The Regional Manager asked the students to take advantage of the opportunity and reach the examination centres on time.

The Regional Manager mentioned that depot managers, supervisors and controllers will be available from 7 am at all major bus stops in Visakhapatnam district and the staff would assist the candidates at the bus stops to board the buses, Appala Naidu informed.

As many as 29,927 students in Visakhapatnam are going to attend the SSC examinations.

About 134 centres have been facilitated in the district for conducting the SSC exams.