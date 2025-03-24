Live
- Sports equipment distributed to students
- SC confirms cash found at Justice Varma’s residence
- No place for anyone who doesn’t respect freedom fighters: UP CM Yogi
- Handloom cluster will be set up in Somandepalle mandal soon
- MP assures aid to farmers affected by untimely rains
- TOMCOM to hold interviews for UAE jobs tomorrow
- Chinnapa Reddy elected as INTACH National Governing Council member
- Foodies flock to eateries to tickle their taste buds
- Religion-based reservation violates Constitution: RSS
- Free skill training for rural youth
Highlights
Tirupati: Nihar Skill Education, in collaboration with SEEDAP under DDU-GKY scheme, is offering free skill training for unemployed rural youth with the support of Central and State governments. Regional Coordinator N Subbarami Reddy announced that the four-month training programme covers courses in computer hardware, emergency medical technician, junior software web development, and beauty therapy.
Eligible candidates will receive training in basic computer skills, spoken English, communication, and soft skills. Free accommodation and meals will be provided during training period, and participants will receive government-recognised certificates upon completion, along with job placement assistance.
