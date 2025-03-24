  • Menu
Free skill training for rural youth

Highlights

Tirupati: Nihar Skill Education, in collaboration with SEEDAP under DDU-GKY scheme, is offering free skill training for unemployed rural youth with the support of Central and State governments. Regional Coordinator N Subbarami Reddy announced that the four-month training programme covers courses in computer hardware, emergency medical technician, junior software web development, and beauty therapy.

Eligible candidates will receive training in basic computer skills, spoken English, communication, and soft skills. Free accommodation and meals will be provided during training period, and participants will receive government-recognised certificates upon completion, along with job placement assistance.

