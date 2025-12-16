‘Surrender or get wiped out’, Manekshaw’s ultimatum to Pak is a standout battle cry

Freedom and liberation are hard-won rights, often born out of struggle, sacrifice, and perseverance. The fight for independence is universal and these struggles remind us that freedom is not a gift, but a right earned through collective effort, determination, sweat and toil. The sacrifices made earlier serve as a reminder of the importance of preserving and cherishing the freedom we have today.

Vijay Divas, celebrated every December 16, is a reminder of India’s massive victory of Pakistan forces leading to Bangladesh’s liberation in 1971. This year marks the 54th anniversary of the grand conquest. On this day we remember the valiant soldiers and their role in the war, while also honouring those who laid down their lives for the nation. The day is marked for inspiring future generations with stories of courage and fortitude and to be grateful to those who lost their lives fighting.

I was 19 when India intervened in the Bangladesh Liberation War, responding to the atrocities committed by West Pakistan’s rulers. The decisive action was taken by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and General Sam Manekshaw. The people of East Pakistan had begun their struggle for liberation in March 1971, but India’s involvement began after Pakistan’s attack on our airfields. The war lasted just 13 days, resulting in the birth of a new nation.

India officially entered the Bangladesh Liberation War on December 3, 1971, after Pakistan launched operation Chengiz Khan, consisting of preemptive air strikes on eight Indian airfields, escalating the conflict and leading to a full military intervention by India to support the East Pakistan freedom fighters. Lt. Gen AAK Niazi, the commander of Pakistani Eastern Command signed the instrument of surrender with 93,000 Pakistani army personnel in the presence of Lt. Genl, Jagjit Singh Aurora, GOC-in-C of Indian Eastern Command, on December 16, 1971. In the 1970s, without TV, we relied on All India Radio and newspapers. Every morning at 5 am, we’d hear Jagjit Singh Aurora’s voice on radio, urging Pakistani soldiers to surrender and promising them they would be treated as war prisoners under the Geneva Convention-a promise that was kept.

As college students, we’d gather for daily newspaper readings, eager for updates on the war and stories of our brave soldiers. We would request the local movie hall manager to let us watch only the war newsreels and seeing our soldiers fight in unfamiliar terrain, we were emotionally charged. We ‘witnessed’ the Pakistani forces’ surrender on newsreels in cinema halls. Amid cheers and celebrations, we were tinged with sorrow for the lives lost. The historic victory came with tremendous sacrifice as approximately 3,843 Indian soldiers were martyred with an additional 9,851 wounded and more than 2000 reported missing.

The primary hero of the 1971 Indo-Pak War is widely considered to be Sam Manekshaw, the Army Chief who masterminded India’s decisive victory and was subsequently suitably rewarded with the Field Marshal title. He always said, “My job is to fight; fight to Win.” The 1971 war involved massive operations across Eastern and Western fronts, showcasing immense courage of Indian military personnel with several soldiers’ displaying exceptional bravery and making ultimate sacrifices. The pain surfaces every December 16.

This Vijay Diwas Day, let us all remember the sacrifices made by many young soldiers like Arun Khetrapal. Second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal, P V C, was a tank commander, who is recognized as an ace of aces credited with 10 confirmed tank kills. Khetarpal’s tank was hit and burned, he was ordered to abandon it, but he continued engaging the enemy, destroying one more enemy tank before being killed. Khetarpal displayed conspicuous gallantry, indomitable fighting spirit and courage, tenacity of purpose demonstrating the importance of defending the motherland against enemy forces. He was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra and remains a legend in Indian military history.

We must remember Genl Sagat Singh Aurora, Commander 1V corps, known for his bold and innovative strategies, who defied orders from the headquarters and forced Pakistan’s General to surrender. These unsung heroes reflect the tragic mysteries of history. In the middle of the operation, he was told to turn back. His terse “over my dead body” reply, though it was a breach of military conduct, reflected the highest standards of the soldier code.

Flying officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon valiantly defended Srinagar airfield against multiple waves of Pakistani Sabre jets engaging in unequal combat. Major Hoshiar Singh, the only air force officer was awarded PVC for leading his battalion in fierce fighting at the battle of Basantar on the western front repulsing enemy attacks and holding key positions despite heavy shelling.

Lance Naik Albert Ekka, PVC (posthumous) led a battalion of troops in an attack on the enemy defence at Gangasagar, on the Eastern front. Despite intense shelling and small arms fire, the troops continued to fight, capturing bunkers and cleaning them with courage. Ekka noticed an enemy light machine gun inflicting casualties on his company, he charged into the bunker, silenced the machine gun and bayoneted two enemy soldiers and succumbed to his injuries.

Captain Mahendra Nath Mulla, commanding the 14th anti-submarine squadron, was assigned the task of locating the enemy submarine in the North Arabian-sea and destroying them. In this operation the ship was hit by torpedoes fired by the enemy submarine. He decided to abandon the ship and supervised the rescue operations and saved the crew members. He was last seen going down with his ship. His action and behavior and his gallantry and dedication, and the example he set, have been in keeping with the highest traditions of the service.

The list of sacrifices of brave souls is unending. These were just some of the heroes of the 1971 war, who displayed exceptional bravery and courage in the face of adversity. These officers and men continue to remind us of the tremendous price that soldiers pay with their blood to keep our borders safe. On this Vijay Divas we pay our homage and tribute to these brave hearts.