NCPA ‘Citi Scholarship for Young Musicians’ announced

Bengaluru: The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), Mumbai, announces the opening of applications for the NCPA Citi Scholarship for Young Musicians 2026–28, an initiative dedicated to nurturing emerging talent in Hindustani music. The programme supports advanced training in vocal traditions such as khayal and dhrupad, as well as a range of melody instruments including the flute, harmonium, violin, sitar, sarod and more. Selected scholars will receivers10,000 per month for a period of two years, from April 2026 to March 2028.

Aspiring musicians are invited to submit their bio-data detailing their music education via email to [email protected] by 20th December 2025.