Freedom-fighters’ family members felicitated

Rajamahendravaram: The77th Republic Day celebrations were held on a grand scale at the Government Arts College Grounds here on Monday. In-charge district collector Y Megha Swaroop attended as the chief guest, unfurled the national flag, and received the guard of honour from the police forces. He inspected the parade.

The event was led by Parade Commander P Sanjeev Kumar, Reserve Inspector of Police (District Armed Reserve), while Ch Koteswara Kumar, Reserve Inspector (DSW, East Godavari), served as the Assistant Parade Commander. The ceremony saw the participation of several key officials and leaders, including District SP D Narasimha Kishore, Jaggampeta MLA Jyothula Nehru, RUDA Chairperson Boddu Venkataramana Chowdary, District Revenue Officer T Sitarama Murthy, Arts College Principal RK Ramachandra, and RDOs R Krishna Nayak and Rani Susmitha.

A significant part of the programme involved the felicitation of the family members of freedom fighters. In-charge Collector Megha Swaroop honoured the family of freedom fighter Neranti Chandramma, including Mari Ramatulasi, Nekkanti Adinarayana, Balarama Krishna, and Venkateswara Rao. Additionally, A Krishna Sharma, son of AB Nageswara Rao, and the grandsons of Krovvidi Lingaraju, namely Krovvidi Bhaskara Rao and Subrahmanyam, were felicitated. The collector also felicitated Kandula Babu Rayudu, the grandson of Kandula Veera Raghava Swamy.