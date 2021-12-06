Frequent cyclonic storms cause beach erosion in Srikakulam district

Srikakulam: Series of cyclones are causing erosion of beach at several areas along the sea coast in Srikakulam causing concern among residents of sea coast villages.

High tides rising due to the impact of cyclonic storms and ghastly winds are provoking tides towards coast and the forcible tides are causing erosion of beach gradually at Iddivanipalem in Kaviti mandal, Bandaruvanipeta and Komaravanipeta in Gara mandal, Rajarampuram in Polaki mandal and at Baruva in Sompeta mandal and several other parts along the sea coast.

Previously, due to Cyclone Phailin, beach erosion occurred at Iddivanipalem in Kaviti mandal and seawater surrounded the village in October in the year 2013. Due to Hudhud cyclone in 2014 also beach erosion occurred at Kalingapatnam which damaged cement benches and idols at the beach in Gara mandal.

In October 2018, Titli cyclone caused damage to beach areas in different villages in Santhabommali, Vajrapukotturu, Sompeta, Gara and Kaviti mandals along the sea coast in the district. Total 104 villages situated along the sea coast in 11 mandals across the district.

Due to erosion of the beach, residents of these villages fear inundation of their villages with seawater. Illegal sand mining by locally influenced persons and also corporate companies' exploitation of natural resources along the seas coast by excavating sand are also prime reasons for erosion of beach due to cyclones.