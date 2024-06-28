Freshers’ Day celebrated at Sri Krishndevaraya Horticulture College

Anantapur: Freshers’ day was celebrated on a grand scale at Sri Krishnadevaraya College of Horticultural Sciences, under the leadership of Associate Deen Dr Narayana Reddy, in Anantapur on Thursday.

First year students of the college were welcomed at the programme, in which Shree Balaji Educational Institutions Chairman Dr Palle Kishore, Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy, retired scientist Prof TN Shivananda and others participated.

Associate Dean Dr Narayana Reddy and other dignitaries said that each and every student should study hard for four years to get good results. Dr Narayana Reddy said that the district will become a horticulture hub in the coming days due to the high demand for horticulture course and this will give good job opportunities. He told the students that ragging is strictly prohibited in this college.