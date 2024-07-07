From an ardent sportsperson to an unbeatable politician

Visakhapatnam : Along with making a mark at global level in the sports arena, Pethakamsetti Gana Venkata Reddy Naidu (PGVR), popularly known as Gana Babu, has been successful in the political game as well.

The MLA, who hit a hat-trick, has been instrumental in transforming the Visakhapatnam West constituency as a bastion.

Starting his political stint as ZPTC member from Pendurthi in 1995, Gana Babu won four times as an MLA, including three consecutive times from Visakhapatnam West constituency and once from the Pendurthi seat.

Known as an industrial, west constituency is considered as TDP-pro. For over a decade, Gana Babu has been contributing generously for the development of the west constituency on all fronts.

Having come from a political with family background, Gana Babu was interested in politics right from his childhood. His father, P Appala Narasimham, served as an MLA and MP. Gana Babu ventured into politics as his successor and proved that there is no looking back in the constituency after winning three times as a public representative in a row.

When the Praja Rajyam Party was formed in 2009 by Megastar K Chiranjeevi, Gana Babu contested the election as the party’s candidate. But he was defeated by the Congress party candidate. Later, he joined the TDP, contested from the party thereon. He is recognised as an MLA with strong expertise in sports.

He was an international volleyball player. Representing the Indian volleyball team in 1990, Gana Babu won a silver medal at the World Super Series held at Perth in Australia. Five years later, he represented India in the volleyball test match held in Bangkok, Thailand. He is elected as president of Andhra Pradesh Volleyball Association (APCA) and vice president of Volleyball Federation of India.

In his three decades of political career, Gana Babu resolved many long-standing problems and developed the segment on several fronts.