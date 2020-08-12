FSL team inspects Swarna Palace corona care center over fire mishap in Vijayawada

FSL state committee members arrived at the scene of the fire accident occurred at Swarna Palace covid care centre in Vijayawada on Wednesday. The team will gather full details on the fire accident at Swarna Palace how the fire accident has happened. The committee will thoroughly investigate the possible causes. The district level committee has already inspected the site while with the arrival of the state level committee, some other issues are likely to come to light.

The police have arrested three people in connection with the fire accident at Swarna Palace fire in Vijayawada. Ramesh Hospital Chief Operating Officer Kodali Rajagopala Rao along with General Manager Kurapati Sudarshan and Night Manager Pallabothu Venkatesh were arrested by the police on Monday. Police have seized the contract documents owned by Ramesh Hospital with the hotel managers. It is learnt that a fire broke out at the private Covid Care Center in Swarna Palace, which is owned by Ramesh Hospital, on Sunday morning. Ten people were killed in the accident. The city police commissioner's office said in a statement that they were arrested following a complaint lodged by Vijayawada Central tehsildar Jayashree over the Swarna Palace fire. She lodged a complaint at the Governor's Peta Police Station.

The three accused arrested in the Swarna Palace fire incident were produced before a judge by the police were imposed a 14-day remand.