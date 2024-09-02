FSSAI certification for Annavaram ‘Prasadam’

Kakinada: The wheat flour prasad prepared at the Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy Temple in Annavaram of Kakinada district has received certification from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

This prasad with a 133-year history was first certified with ISO standards in 2019. The Annavaram prasadam, which sells over two crore packets annually has gained a prestigious reputation worldwide.

The temple generates approximately Rs 40 crore in revenue per annum through these sales. Packets of 150 grams are sold for Rs 20 and are generally available throughout the day at counters.

Once tasted, the rich flavour and aroma of the Annavaram prasad are unforgettable. The prasad’s preparation involves a team of 10 chefs, 58 packing staff, and 10 carrying staff.

The temple, established in 1891, has been offering this sweet made from wheat flour to devotees as prasadam ever since. The temple imports Malwaraj wheat from Madhya Pradesh, which is processed using special machines on Ratnagiri Hill.

The process includes boiling 45 litres of water, adding 15 kilograms of wheat flour, cooking it for half an hour, and then adding 30 kilogram of sugar for further cooking. Pure ghee and cardamom powder are then mixed in, and the prasad is cooked until it reaches a perfect wheat colour. It is then placed in trays, seasoned with cardamom powder, and allowed to set for three hours before packing.

Despite technological advances, the prasad is still packed with traditional ‘Addaku’ or ‘Vistaraku’. The hot prasad, when placed in these wild leaves, releases steam and fragrances that make the leaf aromatic. These leaves are sourced from the Agency area, and the temple authorities are planning to expand Addaku (vistaraku) or wild leaf cultivation in a 40-acre area in Gondi village of Shankhavaram mandal.