Full lockdown imposed in West Godavari till July 31 amid surge in COVID-19 cases

West Godavari lockdown: It is known that the coronavirus spread in the Andhra Pradesh has become a major concern with Sunday alone registering 5000 cases. Meanwhile, the self lockdown has been being practised across the state. A similar situation prevailed in almost all the districts and authorities in several parts of the state are also planning to impose lockdowns once again in the wake of rising coronavirus cases. Off late, government officials are set to impose a full lockdown in West Godavari district. It has been decided to implement a full-scale lockdown in areas where the virus is most prevalent in the district from Monday to the 31st of this month.

As part of it, lockdown will be implemented in Eluru, Narasapuram, Kovvuru, Tadepalligudem, Palakollu, and Bhimavaram. However, during the lockdown, shops will be open only from 6 am to 11 am to buy essentials. Also, it is revealed that the shops should be closed from 11 am onwards. The police warned the people that no one should come out unless it is an emergency.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh state has registered as many as 5401 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday taking the total tally to 49,650 along with 56 new deaths with ten in East Godavari, eight in Srikakulam, seven each in Kurnool, Krishna and Visakhapatnam, four in Prakasam, three each in Anantapur, Kadapa, Vizianagaram, two each in Guntur and Krishna. On the other hand, the discharged cases stand at 22,890 along with 1106 new recoveries on Sunday while the active cases stand at 26,118 respectively.