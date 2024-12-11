Live
- IMDb Announces the Most Popular Indian Movies and Web Series of 2024
- German Chancellor Scholz calls vote of confidence
- Turkey fines Meta over child privacy breach
- Afghan acting minister among four killed in suicide attack in Kabul
- Smart India Hackathon: PM Modi focuses on out-of-the-box thinking for national and global progress
- Air India Extends ‘vista Stream’ In-flight Entertainment Service To Narrowbody Aircraft
- Ex-CM, Padma Vibhushan Krishna’s funeral held with state honours in Karnataka
- Maruti Suzuki inaugurates 500th NEXA Service touchpoint
- Royaloak Furniture Announces Exciting Year-End Sale providing up to 70% off on all International Furniture & décor products
- Pakistani Girl Murdered in UK: Father and Stepmother Convicted in Sara Sharif Case
Just In
Government Committed to Resolving ASHA Workers' Issues: Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha
Telangana Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha assured that the government is prepared to address the concerns of ASHA workers.
Hyderabad: Telangana Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha assured that the government is prepared to address the concerns of ASHA workers. Speaking on the matter, he said that the government's intention to resolve the issues step by step based on feasibility.
The minister urged ASHA workers not to fall into the trap of politically motivated campaigns. He criticized opposition parties for their double standards, stating, "It is ironic that those who eliminated Dharna Chowk are now claiming to stand in support of ASHA workers. Why didn't they resolve these issues in the last ten years?"
Minister Damodar reiterated the government's commitment to finding practical solutions for ASHA workers' grievances and called for collective efforts to address their needs effectively.