Government Committed to Resolving ASHA Workers' Issues: Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha assured that the government is prepared to address the concerns of ASHA workers. Speaking on the matter, he said that the government's intention to resolve the issues step by step based on feasibility.

The minister urged ASHA workers not to fall into the trap of politically motivated campaigns. He criticized opposition parties for their double standards, stating, "It is ironic that those who eliminated Dharna Chowk are now claiming to stand in support of ASHA workers. Why didn't they resolve these issues in the last ten years?"

Minister Damodar reiterated the government's commitment to finding practical solutions for ASHA workers' grievances and called for collective efforts to address their needs effectively.