Furore over frequent power cuts in Godavari region

Kakinada: Despite the assurance given by the government that there will be no power cuts in the State, there are reportedly unofficial power cuts in Godavari region very frequently in the name of Emergency Load Relief (ELR) and maintenance work. Without prior information, erratic and unexpected power cuts are causing inconvenience and people are forced to spend sleepless nights in Godavari belt.

There is no fixed timing for power cut, which will last for about six to eight hours. People, specially kids and elders, are suffering due to excess heat without power.

Meanwhile, farmers are suffering the most as the agricultural works are being affected adversely due to prolonged power cuts during this Kharif season. The farmers are worried and angry with the Transco officials. They complained that the officials are irresponsible and indifferent to their problems.

Students, who are preparing for competitive examinations, are the worst victims of power cuts. Not to forget patients in government hospitals, primary health care (PHC) and community health care (CHC) centres are facing a lot of problems due to unofficial power cuts.

Amalapuram Transco AE M Ravi Kumar informed that in view of the repairs to 11 KV feeder, Pallamkuuru and 11 KV RWS – 1 feeder, power supply will be suspended in Donthukurru, Nadavapalli, Kundaleswaram, Gaddanapalli, Koppuguta, Pallamkurru, Kandikuppa, Balusutippa and

Kotapplaem villages from 9 am to 2 pm on Friday in Katrenikona area. There will be no power supply from 3 pm to 5 pm in the remaining areas in Katrenikona town,

he added.

BJP senior leader Duvvuri Subrahmanyam criticised that heavy taxes are levied on electrical bills and there is consistent uninterrupted power cut. Stating that children and elderly are put to a lot of inconvenience due to erratic power cuts, Subrahmanyam alleged that the officials are insensitive and negligent, who would not respond to phone calls.

When The Hans India contacted, Transco department Load Maintaining Cell (LMC) in-charge Raju Babu said that there is no power cut in the five districts of Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, Eluru and West Godavari. He quoted rains and winds as the reason for power cuts. He said that there is enough power and no need to impose power cuts. Only when technical issues crop up, they resort to power cuts, he added.

Raju Babu said power consumption increases during nighttime. Normally, 3,400 MW power is required for the five districts and an additional requirement of 800 to 900 MW is required during nights, he informed.