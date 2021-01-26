Future of nation in hands of youth, says Prakasam district judge PV Jyothirmai

Ongole: It is the responsibility of every person, who attained the age of 18 years, to register as a voter, said the Prakasam district Judge PV Jyothirmai.

She participated as the chief guest at the 11th National Voters' Day celebrations held at the Collectorate here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Jyothirmai said that the future of the nation lies in the hands of the youth, and they should not damage it under the influence of any type of gifts. She said that the spirit of the Constitution prevails when the youth utilise their right to vote sincerely and it is like betraying the country if they fall prey to any influences.

Joint Collector JV Murali said that right to vote plays a crucial part in the public representation act. He said that 'Making our voters empowered, vigilant, safe and informed' is the theme for this year National Voters' Day, which envisages the active and participative voters during elections.

He said that according to 2021 population estimations, there are 2666929 voters, a 72.2 percent of the population, in the Prakasam district. JC Krishnaveni, DRO Vinayakam, Ongole tahsildar Chiranjeevi, Ennikala Nigha Forum coordinator Nageswara Rao and others also participated in the program.