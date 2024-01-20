Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam program held today in Hindupuram

Deepika and Boya Santhamma, candidates for MLA and MP respectively from the YSRCP constituency, participated in the "Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Govt" program. The program was organized under the leadership of Councilor Mallikarjuna Goud in the 1st Ward Kotnuru Ward Secretariat in Hindupuram Municipality.

During the program, leaders, public representatives, ward secretariat staff, and volunteers visited each house in the ward to explain the development initiatives and welfare benefits provided by the Jagananna government. Mrs. Deepika Garu provided detailed information about these schemes.

The residents of the ward welcomed Mrs. Deepika Garu and expressed their gratitude for the benefits they have received from the Jagananna government. Mrs. Deepika Garu and the ward volunteers also inquired about those who were not yet receiving the welfare schemes and requested the officials to ensure that they also receive the benefits.

The people were reminded that MLA Balakrishna of Hindupuram has always addressed their problems, but this time, in the 2024 elections, Mrs. Deepika Garu has been nominated as the MLA candidate and Mrs. Boya Santhamma as the MP candidate, focusing on empowering women. The residents were urged to cast their votes and ensure their victory.



However, the yellow media has been spreading false propaganda about this initiative. Despite the yellow media's attempts to hinder their campaign, the people of Hindupuram expressed overwhelming support and stated that Mrs. Deepika Garu would win as a member of the legislature and Mrs. Boya Santhamma as a member of parliament. They also affirmed that CM YS Jagan would be re-elected as the chief minister.

The program was attended by Municipal Commissioner Pramod Kumar, Municipal Chairperson Indraja, Market Ad Vice Chairman Rachapalli Mahendra Nath Reddy, Councilors Shazia and Ramachandra, Ward Incharges Dhadu Leaders Rachapalli Venugopal Reddy, Female Leader Nagamani, and several other municipal officers, ward secretariat staff, volunteers, leaders, activists, and people from the ward.