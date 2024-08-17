Gaganyaan test flight likely in Dec

Sriharikota: The first test flight of India’s human rated rocket for its human space mission 'Gaganyaan' is expected to take place in December 2024, said a top official of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Speaking to the media after the successful orbiting of India’s earth observation satellite-08 (EOS-08) Dr S Somanath, Chairman, ISRO said: “The Gaganyaan rocket’s three stages have come to Satish Dhawan Space Centre (located here).

The integration of the crew module is happening at VSSC (Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Thiruvananthapuram).” According to Somanath, all the systems for the Gaganyaan rocket code named G1 will reach Satish Dhawan Space Centre here in November this year and the target for the rocket flight is December.