Gaiety marks annual day at Sainik School
Rear Admiral K Srinivas and principal Group captain S S Sastri inaugurating annual day celebrations at Sainik School Korukonda on Saturday
Korukonda (Vizianagaram): Sainik School Korukonda organised annual day-cum-parents day on Saturday in a grand manner. Rear Admiral K Srinivas, Admiral Superintendent of Naval Dockyard Visakhapatnam attended the programme and motivated the cadets.
Rear Admiral K Srinivas, himself a proud alumnus of the school, emphasised the unique role of Sainik School Korukonda in shaping the nation’s future leaders. Reflecting on his own journey, he remarked, “This institution stands as a beacon of integrity, discipline, and patriotism. The values instilled here have been the cornerstone of my career in the armed forces.”
Annual Athletic Meet ‘Josh’ closing ceremony was held at Indoor Sports Complex. The event included an impressive PT display, featuring captivating Yoga, Aerobics, and Taekwondo demonstrations, which exemplified the cadets’ physical fitness and coordination.
Principal Group Captain S S Shastri lauded the sportsmanship exhibited by all participants. He reiterated the importance of resilience and teamwork as the hallmarks of a Sainik School cadet.