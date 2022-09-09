Gaiety marks Ganesh idols immersion in pilgrim city

Tirupati: On the last day of Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations i.e. ninth day, several Ganesh idols were taken in a procession for immersion in Vinayaka Sagar amidst sprinkling of colours. The idols from various places in the city reached the Sagar in a colourful procession amidst dancing of youth. The Tirupati Varasiddi Vinayaka Mahostava Committee (TVVMC) monitored the immersion process at the Vinayaka Sagar with the help of police and municipal officials who made all the arrangements for the hassle-free immersion. The 10-feet idol installed at the District Police Office (DPO) was also taken in a grand procession where SP P Parameswar Reddy, his wife Sai Prasanna and his two children took part in the rally in a traditional dress. Officials including Additional SP E Supraja, DSPs, CIs also joined the procession. Earlier, a puja was conducted with a Vedic Pundit where Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy, TVVMC convener Samanchi Srinivas, Gundala Gopi and others attended.