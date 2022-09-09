  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Gaiety marks Ganesh idols immersion in pilgrim city

Gaiety marks Ganesh idols immersion in pilgrim city
x

Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy, SP P Parameswar Reddy, TVVMC convener Samanchi Srinivas taking Ganesh idol in a procession from District Police Office in Tirupati on Thursday.

Highlights

Tirupati: On the last day of Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations i.e. ninth day, several Ganesh idols were taken in a procession for immersion in Vinayaka...

Tirupati: On the last day of Vinayaka Chavithi celebrations i.e. ninth day, several Ganesh idols were taken in a procession for immersion in Vinayaka Sagar amidst sprinkling of colours. The idols from various places in the city reached the Sagar in a colourful procession amidst dancing of youth. The Tirupati Varasiddi Vinayaka Mahostava Committee (TVVMC) monitored the immersion process at the Vinayaka Sagar with the help of police and municipal officials who made all the arrangements for the hassle-free immersion. The 10-feet idol installed at the District Police Office (DPO) was also taken in a grand procession where SP P Parameswar Reddy, his wife Sai Prasanna and his two children took part in the rally in a traditional dress. Officials including Additional SP E Supraja, DSPs, CIs also joined the procession. Earlier, a puja was conducted with a Vedic Pundit where Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy, TVVMC convener Samanchi Srinivas, Gundala Gopi and others attended.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X