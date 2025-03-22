  • Menu
GAIL donates advanced ambulance to Sankar Foundation

GAIL donates advanced ambulance to Sankar Foundation
GAIL officials presenting an ambulance to foundation personnel in Visakhapatnam on Friday

As part of its corporate social responsibility initiative, Gas Authority of India (GAIL) donated an advanced life support ambulance to Sankar Foundation to meet emergency healthcare services.

Visakhapatnam : As part of its corporate social responsibility initiative, Gas Authority of India (GAIL) donated an advanced life support ambulance to Sankar Foundation to meet emergency healthcare services.

The ambulance procured at a cost of Rs27.5 lakh was formally handed over by LS Rao, chief GM of the company in the presence of A Krishna Kumar, managing trustee, K Radhakrishnan, GM, K Bangar Raju, DGM (PR) of the foundation along with other officials from the GAIL.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao assured that GAIL would continue to extend support to the foundation in its journey towards achieving avoidable blindness.

