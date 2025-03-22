GAIL donates advanced ambulance to Sankar Foundation

Visakhapatnam : As part of its corporate social responsibility initiative, Gas Authority of India (GAIL) donated an advanced life support ambulance to Sankar Foundation to meet emergency healthcare services.

The ambulance procured at a cost of Rs27.5 lakh was formally handed over by LS Rao, chief GM of the company in the presence of A Krishna Kumar, managing trustee, K Radhakrishnan, GM, K Bangar Raju, DGM (PR) of the foundation along with other officials from the GAIL.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao assured that GAIL would continue to extend support to the foundation in its journey towards achieving avoidable blindness.