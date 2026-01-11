From cockpit to calling: Journey of courage and reinvention

Indira Vashishta Carena’s life reads like a flight chart marked by sharp climbs, sudden turbulence, and brave course corrections. Aformer airline pilot who later became a journalist, numerologist, and motivational speaker, Indira has never allowed a single role to define her. Her journey is not just about changing professions, but about repeatedly choosing growth over limitation.

Born the tenth child in a deeply orthodox family, Indira grew up in a world where being a girl meant being told what she could not do. The expectations were narrow, and the future, for many, was already decided. “I realised very early that if I didn’t challenge the rules around me, I would live inside them forever,” she reflects. That resolve led her to aviation nearly three decades ago, a field that few women dared to enter.

Choosing to fly was both a personal dream and a quiet rebellion. “For me, stepping into the cockpit was not just about a career. It was about proving that women belong in spaces where they are rarely seen,” she says. Her mother, who had quietly set aside her own ambitions, became her strongest pillar of support. “She saw her unfulfilled dreams taking wing through me,” Indira shares.

Flying gave her a sense of freedom that was unmatched. The discipline of aviation, the responsibility of command, and the thrill of being above the clouds made her feel deeply alive. “Every takeoff reminded me that limits exist only if we accept them,” she says. She worked relentlessly to earn her wings and cherished every mile she flew.

But life had other plans. Marriage to a foreign expatriate brought frequent relocations, and with two young children and no family support system, Indira was forced to make a painful decision. “Letting go of flying felt like losing a part of myself. But my children needed me more than the skies did,” she admits. What looked like an ending, however, slowly transformed into a new beginning.

Writing came into her life almost instinctively. What began as personal reflection soon turned into storytelling, and eventually into a column that connected with readers, especially women navigating change. “I realised that words could also fly,” she smiles. “Through writing, I could reach people in ways I never imagined.” Her voice, shaped by experience and honesty, became a source of strength for many.

Her search for deeper meaning led her inward, towards numerology. Having endured personal struggles, family opposition, emotional abuse, and even life-altering accidents, Indira turned to numbers as a path to healing. “Numerology helped me understand that there is a rhythm to our lives,” she explains. “It showed me that nothing happens without a reason.”

Trained in Chaldean numerology and inspired by the legendary Cheiro, she now uses this ancient system to guide others. “Numbers reflect planetary influences and personal potential,” she says. “Your birth date, your name, your key numbers — they all tell a story about who you are and what you are meant to become.” To her, numerology is not blind belief but a structured tool for self-awareness and direction.

As a motivational speaker, Indira’s message is rooted in resilience. She speaks from experience, not theory. “Everyone faces storms,” she says. “The difference is whether you choose to stay grounded or rise above them.” Her talks encourage people to trust themselves, embrace reinvention, and see every change as an opportunity rather than a failure.

Despite her many roles, motherhood has always remained at the heart of her life. Now that her children are grown, she has finally made space for her creative and spiritual pursuits. “Balance doesn’t happen by accident,” she says. “It takes planning, discipline, and the courage to look after yourself without guilt.”

To women standing at life’s crossroads, her advice is firm and compassionate. “Never give up your independence, especially financial independence,” she says. “Keep learning, keep exploring, and never be afraid to start again. Every experience adds to who you are becoming.”

Today, Indira is working on a book that captures the turbulence, transformation, and triumphs of her journey. “I want people to know that it’s never too late to rewrite your story,” she says. “No matter where you come from or what you’ve been through, you can always choose a new direction.”

In rising beyond the limits set for her, Indira Vashishta Carena has done more than change her own life. She has created a path for others to believe that they, too, can take flight.