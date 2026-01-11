  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Telangana
News

PRCI elects Ravindran as director

  • Created On:  11 Jan 2026 10:37 AM IST
PRCI elects Ravindran as director
X

Hyderabad: ThePublic Relations Council of India (PRCI), India’s premier body for communication professionals, has elected K Ravindran, former general manager (corporate communications) NTPC Ltd, as the Director.

The newly inducted members of the Governing Council are Chinmaye Praveen, head – strategic planning, GeWinn Wachstum and T S Latha, CPRO, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, Bengaluru. Pashupathi Sharma from Mangaluru took over as Secretary Seneral, while U S Kutty (Kochi Chapter) has been elevated as senior vice president of the National Executive.

Tags

K RavindranPublic Relations Council of IndiaPRCI Governing CouncilCorporate Communications LeadershipCommunication Professionals
Next Story

    Trending News

    More

    Latest News

    More

    Writer, publisher Asha Raghu dies by suicide

    Writer, publisher Asha Raghu dies by suicide

    National News

    More
    Share it
    X