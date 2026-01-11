PRCI elects Ravindran as director

Hyderabad: ThePublic Relations Council of India (PRCI), India’s premier body for communication professionals, has elected K Ravindran, former general manager (corporate communications) NTPC Ltd, as the Director.

The newly inducted members of the Governing Council are Chinmaye Praveen, head – strategic planning, GeWinn Wachstum and T S Latha, CPRO, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, Bengaluru. Pashupathi Sharma from Mangaluru took over as Secretary Seneral, while U S Kutty (Kochi Chapter) has been elevated as senior vice president of the National Executive.