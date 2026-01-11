CM to attend CPI’s centenary celebrations on Jan 18

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will be attending the CPI’s 100 years celebrations public meeting along with top leaders of the Left Parties and the delegates from 40 countries across the globe.

The public meeting will be held with lakhs of people on January 18 at SR BGNR Degree College in Khammam at 3pm. Speaking to the media here on Saturday, CPI state secretary and lone MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao said that the Khammam meeting will serve as proof for those who question where communism exists in India. He said that the delegates from AP, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and from across the nation will participate in big numbers by making their travelling facility on their own.

Kunamneni said that before the public meeting, the party will organise ‘Jana Seva Dal Kavathu’ with 10,000 persons up to public meeting premises. He said that on January 19, the party will conduct a national conference followed by CPI national executive committee and a Samithi meeting will be held on 20 and 21st of January.