Gali Bhanu: Cherishing father’s legacy

Tirupati: Nagari constituency in Chittoor district elected a young and educated leader Gali Bhanu Prakash as MLA this time. At 47, this newly-elected MLA might have won in the elections for the first time but he carries forward a political legacy inherited from his father and former minister Gali Muddukrishnama Naidu.

Bhanu’s entry into politics was marked by personal loss, the passing of his father in 2018.

Despite the lack of strong backing of his family, he cemented his position as a leader of TDP in the constituency. He spent the past few years in the midst of the people, assuring them of his unwavering support. This grassroots connection became the foundation of his political career. Though the 2019 elections were a setback for him, his spirit remained unbroken.

He consolidated his efforts, focusing intently on the Nagari constituency. His perseverance paid off in the most recent elections, where he triumphed over the incumbent MLA, RK Roja, with an impressive majority of over 45,000 votes.

Despite his previous defeat, the party saw his potential and continued to support him as the constituency in-charge, ultimately nominating him again. Bhanu did not disappoint, securing a significant victory for his party after a decade-long hiatus.

With a postgraduate degree from the USA, Bhanu’s balanced composure and educational background have garnered him a loyal following.

Looking ahead, Bhanu envisions transformative changes for Nagari. He aims to establish the two key mandals, Puttur and Nagari, as an educational hub and promote an industrial cluster in Nagari.

“The people compare me with my father, who was a stalwart in this constituency for over three decades. I must not disappoint them and I am committed to being a people’s leader and advancing our development agenda,” Bhanu maintained.