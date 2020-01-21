Galla Jayadev accuses police over the shabby treatment he had met

TDP MP Galla Jayadev, who was arrested on Monday while holding protests at assembly following the Assembly siege call given by Amaravati JAC has been released from jail a while ago. He was released from prison Tuesday afternoon after being granted bail by a court. MP Galla Jayadev made sensational allegations against AP police for treating him in a shabby manner.

Galla claimed that the police acted cruelly against him, taring his shirt. He said that SP had threatened him with lathi and turned him in the jeep for fifteen hours despite urging them to provide medicines.

"I didn't receive section 149 notices, and I have the right to protest," Galla Jayadev opined. The TDP MP fumed at police for conducting medical tests in the police vehicle before he moved to Guntur jail.

Earlier on Monday, TDP MP Galla Jayadev participated in an assembly siege rally call given by Amaravati JAC on Monday. The police registered non-bailable cases against him and produced before the magistrate midnight. The magistrate remanded him.