Galla Jayadev unlikely to contest again in Guntur

Guntur: TDP Parliamentary Party leader and Guntur MP Galla Jayadev may not contest in the coming Parliament electrons. He is likely to quit politics and concentrate on business. The MP has already informed his intention to the TDP high command and party chief N Chandrababu Naidu, it is learnt.

Jayadev is active in debates in the Lok Sabha, including raising malpractices in electoral rolls in the state. During the debate on no trust motion against the NDA government, he addressed the Prime Minister as ‘Mr Narendra Modi’ in House and became popular.

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu told him several times to be active in the constituency. But he has been inactive for many reasons.

After getting electing to the Lok Sabha second time, he has not participated in Chandrababu Naidu’s visits and meetings held in Guntur district. He has not participated in the party high level meetings conducted by Naidu in the party state office in Mangalagiri. He MP also has not attended the meetings of district vigilance and monitoring committee for which he is the chairman, or ZP general body meetings as MP or TDP district level meetings in Guntur district.

Recently, when Chandrababu Naidu visited the rain-affected agriculture fields in the erstwhile Guntur district, the MP was absent. He met Bhuvaneswari and Lokesh in Rajahmundry and expressed solidarity when Naidu was in Rajahmundry Central jail.

TDP high command is searching for a candidate to field from Guntur Lok Sabha seat. When the party high command checked with a former minister and senior MLA, he reportedly replied that he hey could not bear the expenditure involved in the MP election.