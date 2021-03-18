Gangada Sujatha is Mayor of Ongole Municipal Corporation

Ongole: The YSR Congress Party announced that the 18th division corporator Gangada Sujatha is selected as the mayor, 25th division corporator Vemuri Suryanarayana as deputy mayor, and 21st division corporator Yanamala Nagaraju as party whip for the Ongole Municipal Corporation.

The minister for energy, environment, forests, science and technology Balineni Srinivasa Reddy handed over the required forms to the corporators in his house this morning. The YSRCP corporators, along with the minister Srinivas Reddy, MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Santhanuthalapadu MLA TJR Sudhakar Babu attended the first-ever council meeting of Ongole Municipal Corporation after it was upgraded from municipality.