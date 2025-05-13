Gangamma Jathara: Devotees offer prayers with Sunnapukundalu Vesham

Tirupati: On the sixth day of Tatayyagunta Gangamma Jathara the devotees offered prayers to Gangamma in Sunnapukundalu Vesham on Monday.

Following the age-old custom, devotees anoint their body with white paste and apply dots with charcoal and carry a pot (Veyyi kalla Dutta) on their head.

Upon reaching the temple they go around the temple three times carrying the pot on their head. Then they leave the pot in the temple after the third round and go for darshan of the godess.

Meanwhile, elaborate arrangements were on to cope with the heavy rush of devotees expected on this day of the week-long Gangamma Jathara on Tuesday.

Late on the last night, i.e. Viswaroopa darshanam of the goddess, it is most auspicious by the devotees.

In the late night after the Viswaroopa darshanam, a huge clay idol of Gangamma will be smashed before the temple marking the end of the week-long Gangamma Jathara.

Devotees offering prayers with Sunnapu Kundalu Vesham